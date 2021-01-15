Garold L. Binion, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Garold L. Binion, 65, of Austintown passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at the Cleveland Clinic.

Mr. Binion was born April 22, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Winell and Lucille Jackson Binion.

He was a 1973 graduate of North High School and University of Phoenix.

He had been employed as an addiction counselor with Compass Family Services.

He was an avid fan of the Ohio sports teams, namely, the Cleveland Brown and Cavaliers and Ohio State University.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, the former Leslie Hall whom he married in 1975; a son, Darris Binion; daughter, Sheivon Jackson; sister, Phyllis Gardner; brothers, Roaul, Fred and Daniel Binion and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends

He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Winell, Jr. and Phillip Binion.

The family would like to thank Cleveland Clinic for their sincer care and concern for Garold during his illness.

Arrangements handled by L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

