Garnett Marlene Puryear, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Garnett Marlene Puryear, 89, of Youngstown transitioned to her eternal resting place on Monday, November 22, 2021.

Mrs. Puryear, was born May 16, 1932 in Biloxi, Mississippi, the daughter of Herman and Ethel Plump Hanshaw.

She was a 1949 graduate of Our Mother of Sorrows High School. She was a member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. Garnett had been employed for 20 years with Key Bank as a teller and supervisor, retiring in 1999.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to rejoice in her eternal peace, two sons, Arthur T. Puryear, Jr. of Los Angeles, California and Phillip O. (Dawn) Puryear of Youngstown; three daughters, Joyce E. Puryear of Cleveland, Linda D. Puryear and Lisa L. (Larry) Petro both of Youngstown; nine grandchildren; one great- grandchild; five siblings, Beverley Hanshaw Smith of Queens, New York, Joseph Hanshaw of Kissimee, Florida, Carl Hanshaw of Biloxi, Mississippi, Mary Hanshaw Cooley of New Orleans, Louisiana and Carolyn Hanshaw Billups of Huntington Station, New York and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur, whom she married June 6, 1953 and who passed away November 20, 2001; her siblings, Barbara Hanshaw Marshburn, Lynn Hanshaw McFall, Herman, Charles and Kenneth Hanshaw.

All Visitation will be at St. Edward’s Catholic Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown. There will be two visitation opportunities as follows: 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday December 1 and Thursday December 2, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Services of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Garnett, please visit our floral store.