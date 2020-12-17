Garnel W. Dahn, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Garnel W. Dahn, 38, of Virginia, formerly of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Sunday, December 6, 2020.

Mr. Dahn was born December 1, 1982 in Youngstown, a son of Oscar B. and Claretta Caffey Dahn.

He received his bachelor’s degree from International Business School in Virginia.

Garnell was a retired U.S. Navy veteran.

He was a former member of Beulah Temple United Holy Church.

He loved his family and enjoyed boating, fishing and held a pilot’s license.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory, his parents of Youngstown; a son, Garnel W. Dahn, Jr.; his brother, Oscar Q. Dahn of Youngstown; a sister, Bunisha T. Dahn of Columbus; a beloved nephew, Xavier Dahn of Youngstown; his best friend, Charles; his companion, Javelle Wells and a host of loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clemon and Lillian Caffey.

Visitation will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 10:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Beulah Temple United Holy Church. Private services will follow for family only.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.