YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Freeman Dobyne, Sr., also known as “Alligator Slim”, was born on December 16, 1954, a son of Clifton and Euell Heard Dobyne.

God took him home on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at the age of 68.

Freeman retired from L.T.V.-Republic Steel.

He loved watching western movies, loved his Family and adored his grandkids who brighten his day each time he saw them. He enjoyed music and he captured every moment by taking pictures of his family. Freeman loved the colors gold and money green. He used to always wear and dress up in his gold chains with one of his seven pairs of black leather pants. He was one funny guy, with one conversation he would have you smiling and laughing. The kindness that he carried, he shared with others.

He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his longtime partner, Ms. Candy Velasquez; his daughters, Micaela Bell, Cherie Velasquez, Jamie Velasquez and Chanel Thomas; his sons, Freeman Dobyne, Jr. and Daniel Evans; his sister, Mary Lou Simms; nieces, Sharon Dobyne, Reese England and Courtney Cole; nephews, Damon, Stretch, Slim, Bryant and host of nieces and nephews; his grandchildren, Jahlia Woods, Jerome Woods, Jr, Tay-Tay, Little Todd, Brandon, Ne’veah, Ja’Casia, Arie’elle, Emori, Nova, Nate, Danielle and Ollie; great-grandkids and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Anna Mae McCall; brothers, James C. Dobyne, James Taylor Dobyne and Will Dobyne and his niece, Sheila McCall.

Visitation will be Saturday, February 26, 2022 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are required to wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Freeman, please visit our floral store.