YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Frederick Warren Howie, 79, of Youngstown, departed this life on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Howie was born June 15, 1943 in Youngstown, a son of Leonard and Helen Warren Howie.

He was a 1961 graduate of East High School.

He had been employed as a supervisor of maintenance with Turning Point Counseling Center, retiring in 2017.

Frederick enjoyed oil painting and doing crafts, Sudoku puzzles, walking in the park, playing chess, practicing Tai Chi; watching movies and spending time with his grandchildren and loved ones. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steeler fan.

Fred was a U. S. Army veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, two children, Yolanda Smith and Tina (Lydell) Womack both of Youngstown; four grandchildren, McKenzie and Leon Smith, Jason, Jr. and Jazzmine Mont; two great-grandchildren; his siblings, Carol Weaver of Columbus, Leonard (Mary Alice) Howie Jr. of Dayton, Ralph (Gloria) Howie, David Howie and Deborah (Hugh) Frost all of Youngstown, Juanita Hill of Akron, Betty Howie and Glen Howie both of Cincinnati; and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Kathleen Gibson; a brother, Richard Howie; and two nieces, Robyn Howie and Diona Hill.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 8, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guest are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

