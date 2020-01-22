Frederick Jackson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Frederick Jackson, 63, of Youngstown, departed this life and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Jackson, affectionately known as “Fred”, was born May 4, 1956 in Youngstown, a son of Emerson Cousin and Emma Jane Jackson. Upon the passing of his mom, at the age of 4 years old, Fred was raised by his Aunt Mattie Pearl Fulton (his mom’s youngest sister) and Uncle Frank Fulton Jr., whom he knew as his parents.

Fred was a 1975 graduate of South High School. He received an Associate Degree in Electronics Engineering from ETI Technical Institute.

He had been employed with the Matrix Company in Columbus as an electronics engineer before returning to Youngstown six months ago.

Fred enjoyed playing chess, cooking, fishing, dancing, electronics and handyman projects around the home.

Fred was also a veteran, having served in the United States Marine Corps. While in Columbus, he attended New Birth Christian Ministries, where Bishop K.E. Moore is the pastor.

Fred leaves to cherish his beloved memories, parents, Frank and Mattie Fulton of Youngstown; daughters, Julaine Jackson and Jermika Smith, whom he raised, of Youngstown; grandchildren, Te’Asia Tarver of Columbus, Tyree Tarver, Allen Coffer and Aiden Booker all of Youngstown; four sisters, Linda (Watson) Lewis of Detroit, Michigan, Dr. Debra (David) McGhee of West Deptford, New Jersey, Sandra (Mark) Britt of Youngstown and Rosemary Fulton of Washington, DC; three brothers, Vincent (Beverly) Cousin of Woodland, Mississippi, Emerson Cousin Jr. and Jarvis (Victoria) Cousin both of Houlka, Mississippi; an uncle, Jerry Garrett of Youngstown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and friends.

Fred was preceded in death by his birth parents; grandmother, Osie Terrell; and stepmother, Grace Cousin.

Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. with homegoing services beginning 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Street, Pastor Kenneth L. Simon, will officiate.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.