Frederick Elijah Greene, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deacon Frederick Elijah Greene, 68, of Youngstown entered eternal rest on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Deacon Greene was born February 25, 1952 in Youngstown, a son of Johnnie and Winnie Childress Greene.

He was a 1970 graduate of Chaney High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He had been employed with FedEx, Sutton Motorcoach Tours and presently with WRTA as a bus driver.

He was a member of Greater Friendship Baptist Church, its Deacons Ministry, the Men’s Sunday School teacher, sang in the Male Chorus and was a former Trustee and Senior Usher Board member.

He was a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

Fred enjoyed driving long distances, loved to grill outdoors and was a sports fanatic – especially for the Cleveland Brown, Cavaliers and Indians.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace with Jesus, his mother, Winnie Greene Ross and his devoted and beloved wife, the former Patricia Lynn Freeman, whom he married May 5, 1995 both of Youngstown; a daughter, Michelle (Marcel) Peterson of Clairton, Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Gilwoode (Allison) Jackson, Jr. Of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Malik Jones and Jerese C. Jones both of N. Versailles, Pennsylvania and Jayla B. Jones of Turtle Creek, Pennsylvania; a great-grandson, G. Patrick Jackson; two sisters, Frances (Robert) Curd of Boardman and Dauphinia (Cleve) Moutry of Copley; a brother, John Greene of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; two best friends, Melvin Stewart of Troy, Michigan and Michael Madison of Atlanta, Georgia; Goddaughters, Sadie Greene and Danielle E. Curd and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Rev. Albert Ross, Sr.; his first wife, Harriet F. Lewis Greene; two daughters, Tamara V. and Jama R. Greene and a stepdaughter, Shannon D. Gressem.

Friends may call from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held for family only.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Deacon Frederick Elijah Greene, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 2, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.