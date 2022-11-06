YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Freddie Lois Onell Higgins-Jackson, 89, of Youngstown transitioned from this earthly labor on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Merit Hospital in Canton, Mississippi.

Ms. Jackson was born January 7, 1933 in Alexander City, Alabama, the eldest child of Fredrick and Katie Caffey Higgins.

She had been employed with Plakie Toys, the Realty Building and in housekeeping at Southside Hospital for 15 years, retiring in 1997.

She was a member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church; the N.A.A.C.P. and a former member of the Order of Eastern Star.

Freddie enjoyed gardening, flowers, going to garage sales and flea markets. She also enjoyed cooking and socializing with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory, three children, Winston Higgins, Sr. and Twanda F. Crockett both of Youngstown, and Levester (Reggie) Porter of Flora, Mississippi; three grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and a great-great-great grandson; and a host of family and friends.

Ms. Higgins-Jackson was preceded in death by her parents; a grandson, Winston E. Higgins, Jr.; a granddaughter, Danielle L. Jackson; six siblings, Thelma Pritchett, James M., Charles L., Johnny C., Alfred L., and Walter E. Higgins.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 10, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Burial will take place at Peace and Goodwill Cemetery in Kellington, Alabama. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 7 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.