YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Frank Mason, 86, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal peace on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Mason, lovingly known as “Uncle Frank”, was born September 20, 1936 in Uniontown, Alabama, a son of Willie and Rosie Lee Long Mason.

He was a graduate of Dunbar High School in Bessemer, Alabama and received his BA degree in Education from California (Cal) State University.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired as Chief Petty Officer from the U.S. Navy.

Following his stay in the military, Frank worked as a special education teacher in the Los Angeles Unified School District, retiring in 1993.

He was a “Handyman” who could do all types of work; he enjoyed yard work and was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan.

He leaves to forever hold dear his memories in their hearts, his devoted and loving wife, the former Rosebud Cummings Odom, whom he married in 1995; four daughters, Angela Mason-Johnson of Bessemer, Alabama, Tanya Mason-Black, Frizetta Mason-McNeese and Sannovia (Tony) Mason-Miles, all of Pooler, Georgia; a sister, Ida Marie Vincent and a brother, Essex Mason, both of Birmingham, Alabama; the mother of his children, Mary Mason of Pooler, Georgia; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Besides his father, he was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Rosie Lee and Robert Brock; his stepchildren, Francis and Forest Odom and siblings, Willa Green, J. P. Mason and Dwayne Mason.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 28, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue. A celebration of life will follow at 12:00 p.m. Guest are ask to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 25 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.