Frank James Jarret, Hubbard, Ohio

HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Frank James Jarrett, 73, of Hubbard, was escorted to his eternal home by angels on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Jarrett was born April 24, 1947 in Montgomery, Alabama, a son of John and Vera Taylor Jenkins and later adopted by his aunt, Rosie Stinson.

He was a 1966 graduate of The Rayen School.

Frank was owner/operator of Bumble Bee Moving Company.

A devoted member of Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, he served as a trustee and a member of the Male Chorus.

He enjoyed jazz music, had a passion for fitness, especially lifting weights; he loved hiking and the outdoors.

Frank was a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

He is survived by his son, William (Alicia) Cornwell of Youngstown and daughter, Pia (Craig) Fitzgerald of Columbus; six grandchildren, Ebony Woodbridge, Shanai, Shicole, William, Jr. Cornwell, Jessica and Khary Fitzgerald; a great-granddaughter Ariana Fitzgerald; his ex-wife, Marcia Jarrett and a host of family, church family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Zalese Cornwell and sister, Gloria Clark.

In lieu of flowers and sympathy cards, please send only HAPPY INSPIRATIONAL cards reflecting living and loving life (or close to it) and/or donations to: Youngstown City Schools MEMO: RECMS-Donation in memory of Frank Jarrett, P.O. Box 550, Youngstown, OH 44501

It would bless our pants and his life as well! Yours in Love!”

Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 9, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

