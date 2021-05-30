Frank Fulton, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frank Fulton, Jr., 88, of Youngstown, Ohio, transitioned to his heavenly home on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Park Vista (Ohio Living) Nursing Home.

Frank was born on October 22, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio. He was the youngest child of Frank and Rosalie (Glen Wilson) Fulton, Sr. Frank attended South High School and later was drafted into the U.S. Army where he was honorably discharged after serving the country for two years during the Korean War Conflict. After serving in the Army, Frank returned to Youngstown where he met the love of his life, his wife of 65 years, Mattie Pearl (Garrett) Fulton.

Frank was employed by and retired from LTV Steel (formerly Youngstown Sheet and Tube) after 32 years of service. He was a bricklayer in the masonry department.

Frank was a huge boxing fan. He used to watch Friday night boxing every week and all the major boxing matches. He also loved music and had an extensive collection of albums. He loved to sing and was even a member of several singing groups while in the Army, who entertained the troops.

Frank was always active in the Civil Rights Movement. He participated in the original March on Washington on August 28, 1963, where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his historical “I Have A Dream” speech.

Frank was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He loved being with family and sharing stories.

He is survived by his wife, Mattie; children, Dr. Debra (David) McGhee of West Deptford, New Jersey, Sandra (Mark) Britt of Youngstown and Rosemary (Kimani Lenoir) Fulton of Washington, D.C.; grandchildren, Marlonda (Justin) Croteau of Toledo, Ohio and Julaine Jackson and Matthew Britt, both of Youngstown; great-grandchildren, Te’Asia Tarver, of Columbus, Ohio, Tyree Tarver of Youngstown, Kaiden Fulton Day and Kyler Croteau, both of Toledo, Ohio; brother-in-law, Jerry L. Garrett of Youngstown; lifelong friends, Bobby and Frances Harden and Della Harris and Bernice Johnson; Goddaughter and caregiver, Carlette (CC) Bradley; special caregivers, Fannie and late husband, Frank Stewart and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Frederick Jackson; infant son, John Fulton; great-granddaughter, Kara Alivia Croteau; sisters, Elvena Marshall, Mary Jane Thomas, Arletha Coleman and Ruth Mabry; brothers, Jimmy Wilson, Andrew Wilson, Leo Wilson, Charlie Wilson and Thomas Fulton.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 02, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc., 1951 McGuffey Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home on Wednesday, May 24, 2021.

Guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank Fulton Jr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 31 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.