YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Frank Foster, Jr. was born on August 17, 1961, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Pastor, Frank Foster and District Missionary, Mary Foster of Luverne, Alabama. He was called home on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.

Frank grew up in Youngstown, Ohio and graduated from Wilson High School in 1979. In 1983, he received his bachelor’s degree from Hiram University.

After college, Frank became a proud member of the United States Air Force.

Upon leaving the Air Force, Frank found his calling, the banking industry. Affectionately known as “Frank from the bank,” Frank climbed the corporate ladder and served his community for over 35 years. Most recently, he was employed with First Merchants Bank as a Community Reinvestment Act Manager.

From birth to adulthood Frank was a member of Bethel Church of God in Christ in Youngstown, Ohio under the pastoral leadership of his father. He later moved to Columbus, Ohio and transitioned to First Church of God.

Frank married his longtime friend and sweetheart, Ophelia Barnes. To this union two children were born. He was a family-oriented man who took great pride in his children. Frank enjoyed traveling, fishing, golfing, and watching the Cleveland Browns. He was also a proud member of The American Legion, a patriotic veteran’s organization where he built friendships across the country. Frank never met a stranger and always broke the ice with his unforgettable sense of humor.

Frank leaves to cherish his memories: his daughter, Ashley Nicole Foster; his son, Frank Foster, III of Columbus; two sisters, Anna Jean (Randy) Foster-Ballard, La ‘Tanya Foster-Johnson; one brother, Willie E. (Marlene) Foster, Sr. of Youngstown; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

He was proceeded in death by his father, Frank Foster; mother, Mary Foster; two sisters, Mary Dean Foster, and Mary Helen Foster-Johnson.

Visitation hour Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Phillips Chapel Church of God in Christ, 3903 Jacobs Rd. SE, Hubbard, Ohio 44425. Funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank Foster, Jr., please visit our floral store.