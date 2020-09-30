Frank D. Scroggins, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Frank D. Scroggins, Sr., 85, of Youngstown, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 26, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

F.D., known as Frank, was born November 6, 1934, in Tallassee, Alabama, son of Fair Dealin and Lela Scroggins.

He was a graduate of Tallassee Colored High School class of 1954.

Frank married Lula Kennedy, the love of his life, on May 17, 1958 and was blessed with five children.

He worked at Travelers Hotel for 11 years.

He moved to Youngstown, Ohio, in 1969.

On May 19, 1969, he was hired at Syro Steel in Girard, Ohio, where he worked until he retired on February 11, 2000.

Frank was a member of Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church where he served as van driver. Frank was a Mason in the Tommy Warren Lodge Number Five.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cutting grass, spending quality time with his family and laughing at his grandkids.

Frank leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Cheryl (Clifford) Thomas of Florida, Brenda Wright of Pennsylvania, Frank Scroggins, Jr., of Youngstown, Kevin (Roxanne) Scroggins, Sr., of Texas, Geneva (Dane Sr.) Crosby of Youngstown; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.

Frank and Lula also want to recognize two special children, Vickie Kemp-Wright and Jamil Gibson. He has one brother, Nehemiah Scroggins, Sr., of Birmingham, Alabama; three sisters, Ruth Cristobal, Miriam Barkley and Joann Banks of Tallassee, Alabama and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Betty, David, Jeanette, John, Luther, Steve, Louise and Jesse.

Friends may call on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m., at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church 2045 Jacobs Road, Youngstown, Ohio.

Masks and Social Distancing are required. Services for family only will follow the public viewing, we ask that the family’s wishes will be honored.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Frank D. Scroggins, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: