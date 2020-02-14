Frank Clay, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Frank Clay who departed this life Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center.

Mr. Clay was born January 6, 1967 in Youngstown, a son of Solomon II and Evelyn McKinney Clay.

He was a graduate of The Rayen School.

He loved fishing, cooking and being with family.

He leaves to cherish his memories six children, LaKeisha , Frank, Brandon, Sr., Donte, Tyreese and Rashod Perry all of Youngstown; a brother, Thomas Dwayne Clay; 15 grandchildren; the mother of his children, Charlotte Perry; an uncle, Jerry McKinney and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Solomon Clay III and two grandchildren, Brandon Perry, Jr. and La’Vail Perry.

Friends may call one hour prior to the services 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 16, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

