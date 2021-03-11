Francis Jack Odom, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Francis Jack Odom, Jr. 59, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

Mr. Odom, lovingly known as “Jay”, was born August 16, 1961 in Syracuse, New York, a son of Francis J. Sr. and Rosebud Cummings Odom.

He was a graduate of Morrisville College where he received his AA degree in Culinary Science.

He had worked as a chef at several restaurants, namely, IHOP in New York, Pettways Diner and the Holiday Inn Metroplex, most recently he was employed with Cafe Capri.

He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Jay loved sports, he played football in little league, Jr. High and Senior High School and he coached football for Pop Warner little league. He also enjoyed bowling and was a fan of the Washington Football Team and the New York Knicks.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his mother and stepfather, Rosebud and Frank Mason of Youngstown; four stepsisters, Tonya Black, Frizetta McNese and Synnavia Miles all of Georgia and Angela Johnson of Alabama and a host of aunts, uncles, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rev. Francis J. Odom, Sr; a brother Forrest M. Odom and grandparents, Eddie and Leola Cummings and John and Bertha Odom.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home Inc.

