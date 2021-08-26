Francine Olivia McDaniel, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Francine Olivia McDaniel, 55, of Youngstown transitioned from her earthly home on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Baptist Medical Center Beaches in Jacksonville, Florida, after a courageous battle with covid.

Francine O. Williams-McDaniel was born, December 25, 1965, in Brooklyn, New York to LaMar Mcleod and Carolyn Williams.

She was a 1984 graduate of Springfield Queens High School in Queens, New York.

Shortly after her graduation Francine enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1985. It was early during her enlistment as a Communications Specialist, that she met Karell McDaniel, also a Marine, in 1986.

Francine joined Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church in 1998 under the pastorage of Bishop, Norman L. Wagner.

Francine returned to Choffin Career Center for Licensed Practical Nursing and graduated in 2000, then graduated from South University in Savannah, Georgia (online) as a registered murse in 2015. Still longing to become a Nurse Practioner, she went on to graduate from Ursuline College with honors in 2018 with her master’s degree. In 2020 she was certified as a psychiatric – mental health nurse practitioner.

Francine leaves to mourn her passing, her ex-husband, Karell T. McDaniel; their children, Karell T. McDaniel, Jr., Kassidy R. (Harrison) Little, Kelsey G. McDaniel and Khloe O. McDaniel; two grandchildren, Karter Mila McDaniel and Grant Jude Little; brothers, Bruce Williams and Leon Williams; sisters, Kim and Shirley; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends

Besides her mother, father and stepmother, Lamar and Lillian McLeod, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ramone Williams.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 28, 2021 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

A Service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Francine Olivia McDaniel, please visit our floral store.

