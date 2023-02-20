YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Francine Hunter Jeffries was born to Marvin F. Hunter, Sr. and P. Sandra Hunter on February 18, 1958 in Newberry County, South Carolina.

She was called by her Heavenly Father to eternal rest on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Being raised in Youngstown, Ohio with her family, Francine graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1976. Fran was a self-motivated, life-long learner. She received her bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University and her Master’s Degree in Health Administration from the University of Phoenix.

Francine accepted Christ Jesus at a young age and was an excellent steward of His gifts. In her youth, she sang in the Greater Friendship Baptist Church Choir and was a dedicated member of her church home. Fran was involved in various ministries including years of service as Greater Friendship Baptist Church’s Financial Secretary. She was Past President of the Nurses’ Gild, Member of Dress to Succeed, Secretary of the Gregory Mission and Member of the Friendly Sunday School Class.

Francine’s career included many years of service in human resources with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Insurance Company. She worked as a paralegal for the state of Ohio as well as a state public notary. Her other duties included Director for Public Relations with Mahoning Youngstown Community Action Partnership (MYCAP), Lead with the Mahoning Valley Organizing Collaborative (MVOC) and Head of the Idora Revitalization Project.

Of all her accomplishments, Francine’s proudest role was that of loving mother to her only child, Jonathon F. Drummond (deceased); son of David “Sonny” Drummond.

Francine leaves to cherish her memory, mother, P. Sandra Hunter; siblings, Marvin F. Hunter, Jr. (Lee Hunter) and Zelda Darlene Hunter of Charlotte, North Carolina; Uncle Kirk Sanders (Doris Sanders) of Union, South Carolina; niece, Stephanie LeAnn Gaines (Sean Gaines) of Cleveland, Ohio and nephew, Darrell Tucker (Krystal) of Charlotte, North Carolina; stepchildren, Lyndsey Ortiz and Jason Crawley; friend and first husband, David “Sonny” Drummond; long-time good friend, Jackie Penny and a host of dear family and close friends.

Francine transcended to Heaven to join her father, Marvin F. Hunter, Sr.; loving husband, Thomas H. Jeffries III; her son, Jonathan F. Drummond; nephew, Avery S. Lane of Charlotte, North Carolina and adopted son, “Peanut”.

Francine Hunter Jeffries was a wonderful Christian, wife, mother, stepmother, foster mom, auntie, sister, daughter and friend. She had the spirit for helping others and will truly be missed by everyone whose life she touched.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 22, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Greater Friendship Baptist Church, 646 Lakewood Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masked and observe social distancing.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Francine Hunter Jeffries, please visit our floral store.

