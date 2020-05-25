Frances Smith, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Frances Smith, daughter of the late George Sr. and Carrie Lee Barnes.

She was blessed into this world on March 14, 1934, in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was the eldest daughter of six siblings.

She attended North High School and graduated in 1952. Frances was a member of the Choir, Glee Club, Y-teens, Mixed Chorus and Annual Staff.

Frances began her retail career at Livingston and Sons department stores. She also worked for Strauss-Kauffman’s department stores and later retired from the May Department Stores Company in 1997.

She was often referred to as the “Fashion Fair Lady.”

She acknowledged her faith in Jesus Christ and was a member of Reed’s Chapel A.M.E Church, Youngstown, Ohio, where she was a member of the Choir and Usher Board.

Frances was incredibly passionate about her family and was regarded as the family Matriarch. Her grandchildren were especially dear to her.

She also enjoyed bowling and was an amazing cook.

Frances peacefully departed this life on May 18, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 66 years, Louis G. (Billy) Smith; children, Louis Smith (Youngstown, Ohio), Verlynn (Oge) Britt (Youngstown, Ohio), Eileen Crenshaw (Columbus, Ohio) and Lisa Moyer (Columbus, Ohio); siblings, Corrine Singer (Youngstown, Ohio), George Barnes, Jr., (Carlyn) (Santa Maria, California) and Lugenia Wilder (Youngstown, Ohio); nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leonard and Wilbert Barnes and great-grandchildren, Javin Miller and Braxton Moyer.

Friends may call Wednesday, May 27, 2020, from 1:00 – 1:30 p.m., at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services will be held for the family.

We were truly privileged to have her in our lives and she will be dearly missed.

