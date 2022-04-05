YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Frances Denise Cianciola, 62, of Youngstown, departed this life Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Cianciola was born June 24, 1961 in Youngstown, a daughter of Helen Studymer Cianciola.

She was a 1979 graduate of South High School and was a Licensed Practical Nurse.

A devoted homemaker, Frances enjoyed going to bingo, and loved sports – basketball and was an avid North Carolina Tar-heels fan.

She leaves to forever cherish her precious memories, three sons, John Houser Jr. of Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Javon and Jamar Houser both of Youngstown; eight grandchildren; two brothers, James Cianciola of California and Derrick Cianciola of Sharon, P ennsylvania and a host of family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother; a sister Kurella Cianciola; a niece, Lonna Cianciola and a grandson, Jamar Houser, Jr.

Private services were held at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home. The family will hold memorial services at a later date.

