Floyd “Spanky” Hughes, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Floyd “Spanky” Hughes of Youngstown, was born April 29, 1953 in Brent, Alabama, a son of the late Lee Marvin and Mary Stanley Hughes. On Thursday, October 1, 2020, Mr. Hughes departed this life and entered his eternal resting place.

Our dearest loved one was a proud 1971 graduate of East High School.

He was a self-employed landscaper.

He loved lawn work, fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Floyd was a man who loved people and touched many lives with his generosity and acts of kindness. He will be missed by many and never forgotten. Floyd was a beloved father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great – grandfather, neighbor and friend.

He leaves to cherish his memories, his children, Toni McBride, Jacinda Bowers, Daniel Bowers, Rosa Bowers, Floyd Daye, Shantel Daye, Cornell Daye, Jakeista (James) Cundiff, Selina (Corey) Cotton, Jacquela Humbert, Frederick Hughes, Sheharazarr Hughes, Ronald Hughes, LaTanya Christian, Daniele Garman and Charmarie Garman; siblings, Councilman Jimmy F. (Juanita) Hughes, David Hughes, Patricia Jackson, and Shirley (Douglas) Kimbrough all of Youngstown, and Min. Annie L. Hines of Pennsylvania; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his twin brother, George and brother, Lee Marvin Hughes, Jr.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church.

Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Floyd “Spanky” Hughes, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: