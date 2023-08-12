YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence T. Gray 41, departed this life Saturday July 30, 2023.

Florence was born April 26, 1982 in Youngstown the daughter of Thelma Gray Banks and Herbert T. Banks of Youngstown, Ohio.

She attended Woodrow Wilson High School.

She worked as a Nurse Aide for Flo’s Leisure Living where she provided great care for all her patients she came in contact with.

She also was an avid Dallas Cowboy’s Football FAN. She enjoyed fishing, cooking but most of all, she enjoyed spending time being with her family. Florence had a smile that could light up a room. She always made sure everyone stayed in contact with everyone in the family.

She leaves a host of family, aunts, uncles and friends. She will be missed dearly by everyone. Florence is survived by her parents; her daughter, Danayzia Gray; four sons, Anthony Gray, Maurice, Tyrese and Travon Pearce; sisters, Letisha and Sherry Gray of Girard, Keyiona and Teyonna Moore; brothers, Terry Gray of Youngstown, Demon Guss of Arizona; three grandsons, Ramello Gray, O’Shea and O’Cean Kimbrough. She was reared with Yvette Cain, Rachel Stanley, special cousins Rocky, Poody, Fatimah Al-Deen, Godmother, Lynn Sherman West and Godbrother, Michael Sherman of Cincinnati, Ohio; her best friend, Janilla Hornbuckle.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Herbert Anthony Banks; her grandparents, Florence Gray Brooks and Roosevelt Gray and Thelma and Herbert T. Banks and special aunt, Shana Cobbs.

Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Thursday August 10, 2023 at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home with funeral service immediately after.

