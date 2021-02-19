Florence Jean Newell, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Florence Jean Newell, 88, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, January 29, 2021.

Ms. Newell, lovingly known as “Jean”, was born December 6, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of George Allen Henderson and Alice Josephine Carey.

She was a graduate of The Rayen School.

Florence was a self-employed cosmetologist, as well as other employment.

She was a member of Alpha & Omega First Baptist Church, St. Mary’s Chapter #21 O.E.S., Naomi Temple #124 and the Buckeye Elks Lodge.

She enjoyed bingo, dancing, baking and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, two sons, Gerald Newell and Larry (LaDonna) Newell, Sr., both of Youngstown; grandchildren, Derrick (Renee), Shaunna and Kanesha Jackson, Kimberly Allen, James Q. Newell, Sultana Boatwright and Alexis Newell; 24 great-grandchildren, including Taqualla, Dequawa and Shaneail Jackson whom she reared; 26 great-great-grandchildren; two great-great-great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Ann Jackson; a sister, Alice Ann Stuart; four brothers, Jack, Teddy, Bobby and George White; an aunt, Cecil White; two grandsons, Barrington Hickson and Larry Newell, Jr. and a great-great-granddaughter, Cha’Velle Jackson.

Visitation will be Friday, February 19, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Alpha and Omega First Baptist Church, 3120 Winton Road, Youngstown. Private services will follow for the family. A Service of Love and Dignity provided by the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the church after viewing.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Florence Jean Newell, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 21, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.