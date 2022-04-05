YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Florence G. Blackshear, 84, of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Monday, March 28, 2022 at the Omni Manor Nursing Home with her family at her side.

Mrs. Blackshear was born May 21, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of William Hamp Sanders and Ruth Cornelius Jennings.

She was a 1955 graduate of Hubbard High School and attended ITT.

Florence had worked as a certified nurses assistant for 14 years at Northside Hospital and the former Little Forest Nursing Home, retiring in 1990.

She was a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church, the N.A.A.C.P., A.A.R.P. the Faithful Few Neighborhood Group and the Order of Eastern Stars.

She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal peace, her children, Anita R. Blackshear, Aileen (Lorenzo) Wheeler and Robert Blackshear III, all of Youngstown; a sister, Freda (Clyde) Burton of Norfolk, Virginia; a brother, Willie Jennings of Youngstown; 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and a host of family and friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Blackshear II; her son, William Cornelius Blackshear and her daughter, Regina Joyce Blackshear.

Visitation will be Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.