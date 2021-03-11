Flora L. Parker, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Flora L. Parker, 60, of Austintown, departed this life Monday, March 8, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ms. Parker was born May 25, 1960 in Lynchburg, Virginia, a daughter of Andrew, Sr. and Flora L. Rucker Scott.

She graduated from Sleepy Hollow High School in Tarrytown, New York.

She went on to work for 30 years with General Motors, retiring from Lordstown in 2007.

She attended Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church. Flora enjoyed watching TV, movies, reading, shopping and traveling.

She leaves to forever cherish her memory, her mother of Youngstown; her son, Kai A.V. Parker of Brooklyn, New York; two sisters, Diana (Kiyo) Scott Sho of Yonkers, New York and Teresa Scott of Youngstown; two brothers, Andrew Scott, Jr. of Bronx, New York and Ronald Scott of Texas; a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private funeral services will follow for the family.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

