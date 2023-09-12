YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Flora Jean Pulliam, 86, of Youngstown, transitioned to eternal rest on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mrs. Pulliam, lovingly known as “Floogie”, was born April 25, 1937 in Youngstown, a daughter of Gertrude M. Johnson.

She was a 1955 graduate of The Rayen School and received her LPN license from Choffin Career Center.

She had been employed with the late Dr. Ernest Perry and Dr. Fred Pruitt, retiring in 2017.

She was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church and a former member of its adult usher board and choir. She was also a former member of the Junior Civic League.

“Floogie” enjoyed social games, basketball (especially the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers), computer games, bridge and traveling.

She leaves to forever hold dear her memory, her daughter, Stacy Pulliam; two granddaughters, Brittany and Briyanna Littlejohn all of Youngstown; thirteen grandchildren, Dwayne, Djuan, Mykie, Mauri’Onna, Isaiah, Heaven, Nevaeh, Mar’Khi, Da’Von, Samuel Louis, Jonah, Kenneth and Kennedy; son-in-law, Louis Littlejohn dear friend, Barbara Peeples; godchildren, Paula Mahone, Gail Warren, an Darrin Robinson; and a host of other family, church family and friends.

Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel, whom she married May 31, 1958 and who passed away December 22, 2017; her daughter, Lisha Littlejohn.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 707 Tabernacle Blvd., Youngstown. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Flora “Floogie” Pulliam, please visit our floral store.