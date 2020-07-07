Fletcher Davidson, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Fletcher Davidson, 83, of Liberty, transitioned to his heavenly home on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Vibra Trumbull Hospital.

Mr. Davidson was born May 7, 1937 in Lumpkin, Georgia, a son of Alton and Eddie B. Jones Davidson. He worked as a machine operator with General Electric, retiring in 1994.

A faithful member of Friendship Baptist Church in Girard, he was a member of its Male Chorus, Men’s Fellowship and Sunday School. He was also a member of the Buckeye Elks I.B.P.O.E. of W.

A delightful and joyful person, Fletcher enjoyed fishing, going to Flea Markets and was well liked by everyone at the facility where he resided.

He leaves to mourn his passing but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his daughter, Andrea Davidson of New Jersey; three sons, Ricky and Michael Woods and Donald Davidson; two sister-in-laws, Joyce Davidson and Dorothy Davidson both of Youngstown; three granddaughters; four great granddaughters; one great grandson and a host of loving family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Myrtle Davidson Henry and Ollie Davidson Bryant and five brothers, Alton Jr., Leo, Willie E., Arthur and Benjamin Davidson.

Andrea wishes to send a special “Thank You” to her auntie, Joyce Davidson and her cousin, Arnold Davidson for all their love, help and concern during the illness of her father, Fletcher. May God bless and keep you.

Viewing will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Water Street, Girard, Ohio 44420. Due to the pandemic, private funeral services for family only will follow at 11:00 a.m. Please practice social distancing and wear masks.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

