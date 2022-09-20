AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Minister Fletcha T. Weaver lived 73 wonderful years. He Resided in Austintown, Ohio, he departed this life on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 10:55 p.m. at the Heritage Manor Home on Gypsy Lane.

Minister Fletcha T. Weaver was born on September 20, 1949 in Rulesville, Mississippi. The first born son of Willie L. Weaver and Elizabeth Hapmton-Weaver.

Fletcha was a graduate of the Rayen School, then went on to attend Youngstown State University as an Engineering Major.

Fletcha was a minister and studio engineer of All Types of Music Ministries Incorporation, also affiliated with B.M.I. and the Music Federation Incorporation.

He enjoyed art, music, fishing and painting pictures.

Fletcha T. Weaver was a United States Air Force veteran and was an outstanding decorated leader!!!

He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his wife and caregiver, minister Michelli R. McGriff-Weaver, whom he married on October 26, 1986 for 38 blissful years of marriage; his mother, Elizabeth Weaver; his sister and brother-in-law, Selina and Frank Harrison; his niece, Elizabeth Harrison; his nephew, Eric Van Dusen and a host of great-nieces, nephews and friends.

Fletcha was preceded in death by his father, Willie L. Weaver; his sister, Patricia Van Dusen and his brother, Curtis A. Weaver.

The Wake, visitation time will be held at 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. Thank you.

Minster Fletcha T. Weaver will be buried at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.

