Felix Edward Jackson, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Felix Edward Jackson, 73, of Liberty Township, departed this life Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Jackson was born November 1, 1946 in McComb, Mississippi, a son of Herman and Imogene Smith Jackson.

He was a 1964 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

He had been employed with CSX Railroad as a Yardmaster for 41 years, retiring in 2006.

He was a former member of Price Memorial A.M.E. Zion Church and current member of Christian Bible Baptist Church. When his children were younger, he coached them in the Steel Valley Chargers Little League Football team. Felix was an avid golfer, enjoyed fishing, social card games and the Cleveland Browns. He was a U. S. Army veteran.

He leaves to forever cherish his memory and legacy, his wife, the former Delores Southerland, whom he married November 18, 1967; two children, Brian (Candace) Jackson and Deidre (Derick) Watson both of Liberty Township; five grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two brothers, David (Blanche) Jackson of Baltimore, Maryland and Aaron (Anna) Jackson of North Lima and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Delores Armstrong; and two brothers, Herman Jackson, Jr. and Larry Jackson, Sr.

Visitation will be Friday, October 9, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church.

Private funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. for family only. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black-Phillips-Holden Funeral Home.

