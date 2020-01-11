Fannie Pearl Barnett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 12, 2020, at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home for Ms. Fannie Pearl Barnett, 93, of Youngstown who transitioned from this life to eternal rest on Saturday, January 4, 2020.

Ms. Barnett, affectionately known as “Big Mama”, was born March 8, 1926 in Opeliaka, Alabama, a daughter of Otis and Josephine Strozier Gipson.

She had been employed as a waitress with Mary’s Eat Shop and the Boston Grill and as a domestic technician.

She was a member of First Calvary Baptist Church. Fannie enjoyed traveling, shopping, Blues music (especially BB King), going to the flea market and spending time with family.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her sister, Charlie Mae Groome; a brother Therown Neail; her caregiver, Dwayne Sherman and nieces, Josie Groome and Rachelle (Gregory) Roberts, nephews, Dwain and Melvin Neail, Theo Williams and Albert Larry (Monica) Tolbert, Jr., other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Joseph Gipson and Albert Larry.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.