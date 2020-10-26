Fairy Mae Carter, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Fairy Mae Carter, 79, entered into eternal rest, Friday October 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown.

Fairy was born June 29, 1941 in, Georgiana, Alabama a daughter of the late John Adams and Annie Lou Binion Grissett.

When she was a teenager, Fairy relocated to Youngstown, Ohio. She was a former member of New Hope Baptist Church.

She was an advocate homemaker, housewife and caregiver to many. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and had a green thumb when it came to taking care of her flowers. Also she was a leader for the 4H youth group.

Fairy leaves to cherish her precious memory her husband Ronell Carter whom she was married to for 58 years; two daughters Audrey and Roshell Carter of Youngstown; three sisters Lula D. Cody, Mamie (Matthew) Pritchett both of Youngstown and Joyce Gray of Evergreen, Alabama. Also she took under her wing and helped rear Shenise Hawkins of Columbus, Georgia, Russell “Buddy” Hawkins Jr. and Tramain Phillips both of Youngstown; her best friends, Audrey Garrett, Jenny Morales, Ethel Hughey and Sylvia Harris all of Youngstown and Barbara Phillips of Eufaula, Alabama and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Besides her parents, Fairy was preceded in death by five sisters including her twin sister Clara Wagner, Anne Mae Anderson, Ruby D. Grissett, Ulyselene Adams and Deborah Gray; four brothers, Leroy Hicks, Nathaniel Grissett, Wilson Adams Sr. and Lewis “LC” Adams.

Friends may call Monday, October 26, 2020 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church 2045 Jacobs Road, Youngstown, Ohio.

Please wear masks and social distancing will be observed. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

