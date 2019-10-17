F. Fred Wiggins, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 12:00 Noon on Friday, October 18, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. F. Fred Wiggins, 87 of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania formerly of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Wiggins was born April 15, 1932 in Dublin, Georgia, a son of Frank and Mattie Kurtz Wiggins.

He had been employed 26 years in the automotive department of Youngstown Police Department, retiring in 1994.

A member of the Apostolic Assembly of Praise Church, Fred served as a Deacon and Trustee. He was a former member of Apostolic Faith Temple, where also served as a Deacon and Trustee.

His passionate hobby was automobiles and being with his family.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memories, five children, Anna Sherrod with whom he made his home and Gladys Wilder both of Pittsburgh, Priscilla Kurtz of Dublin, Georgia, Fred L. (Theresa) Wiggins and Timothy Wiggins both of Youngstown; 13 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; his ex-wife, the former Delores Walton; his dear friend, Thelma Vines and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, the former Doris Lattimore; 10 siblings and a great-grandson, Jay’Quan Wiggins.

Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

