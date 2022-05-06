POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evon Bryant passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

Evon was born October 14, 1960, in Youngstown, the daughter of Robert Lee and Helen Ruth Gurley Bryant.

She was affectionately known as “Puddin” by family and a special uncle, the late Willie J. Bryant.

Evon graduated in 1979 from East High School where she lettered in track and field and basketball and was a member of the East High Golden Bears girl’s basketball team, which tied with The Rayen High Tigers girl’s team for the 1978 City Championship. She repeatedly made high honor roll, was a member of National Honor Society and was selected Who’s Who Among American High Schools and graduated with Honors. She attended Kent State University, East Liverpool Campus, graduating with a degree in nursing.

She worked as a nurse supervisor for Shepherd of the Valley – Boardman for 27½ years.

Evon previously attended New Hope Baptist Church where she was baptized and guided under the stewardship of The Rev. Joe Bankston.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was especially passionate about songwriting. Evon established VonBry Publishing to catalog her songs. She was a member of the Songwriters Guild of America, the Songwriters Hall of Fame and ASCAP and enjoyed engaging in events sponsored by these organizations especially the Songwriters Guild. One such event was when she attended an annual dinner in New York. Evon was always thrilled to have met Grammy Award Winning Songwriters and Producers Jimmy “Jam” Harris and Terry Lewis. That was the highlight of the event.

Evon will be cherished always by a sister and “best friend,” Valerie Ani Bryant (Sissy); a special “Auntie,” Myrtle Gurley Grier; a Godsister, Earnestine Morgan; a “little sister,” Vickie Moore Laurovio; a Godson, Fletcher Morgan; a Grandgodson, Caiden Morgan; a favorite puppy, Shalom and a host of relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and favorite cousins, Nina Thompson, Vaniesia Gurley, Crystal Betts, Shawn Howell Trowers, Paula Betts Edwards, Linda Gurley, LaTanya Gurley, Cherie Betts and Lijuna Bryant.

Family and Friends may pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, Youngstown, followed by a service at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 9, 2022. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

Interment will be at Belmont Cemetery, Youngstown, following the service.

Arrangements were entrusted to L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

