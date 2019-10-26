Evelyn “Peach” Clark, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Evelyn Clark, 89, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Monday, October 21, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Mrs. Clark, affectionately known as “Peach” was born June 15, 1930 in Youngstown, the sixth born of twelve to Edward and Susie Barnes McElroy.

She was a 1948 graduate of East High School and was employed with JCPenney for 28 years.

Evelyn was a lifelong and faithful member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church serving as the Church Clerk for 50 years, Announcing Clerk and Senior Choir Treasurer.

She was united in marriage to Roy Lee Clark on June 3, 1950 and they shared 57 years of wedded bliss until his passing on August 7, 2007.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but rejoice in her peace, her loving children, Nelson (Wendy) Clark, Joyce (Charles) Baldwin and Darlene McGaha; two sisters, Juanita Ware and Marva (James) Dobbs; three brothers, Randy (Lesten) McElroy of Detroit, MI, Howard (Rochelle) McElroy of Portland, Oregon and Ernie (Ava) McElroy of Warren; eight grandchildren, Michelle Clark, Nelson Clark, Jr., Erin (Jason) Gilmore, Carla J. Baldwin, Erica McGaha, Eric (Stephanie) Baldwin, Janis (Michael) Collins and Candice Clark; 15 great grandchildren including Antonio Shelton who was more like a grandchild and 8 great great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, church family and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, who greeted her at Heaven’s gate with outstretched arms, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Christine Wolf, Sylvia Traylor and Lillian Gregory; three brothers, Velmon, Edward II and Raymond McElroy and a granddaughter, Nicole Clark.

Services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at the Mount Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown. Friends may call 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.