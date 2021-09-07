Evangelist Jean B. Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV)

Evangelist Jean B. Jones, 79, of Youngstown transitioned from this earthly labor to her Heavenly home on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Evangelist Jones was born June 1, 1942, in Birmingham, Alabama, a daughter of the late Grady Storey, III, and the late Hazel Smith.

She graduated from R L Austin High School in Georgiana, Alabama.

She was a member of Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church serving in various ministries such as the prison ministry. She was also a former member of Greater Mt. Zion Church of God in Christ. She received her Evangelist licensures through the Church of God in Christ and Pentecostal Assemblies of the World in March 1989 and July 2001, respectively.

For several years she was a health care provider for Upjohn Health Care Services. She provided one-on-one care for those in need. She received numerous awards for her outstanding work and compassionate spirit. Upon leaving the health care field, she became an entrepreneur for many years.

She operated a boutique called Jean’s Place where she sold clothing and jewelry. She co-owned and operated Foy’s Barbeque. You could also find Jean as a steady vendor at the local flea markets. She enjoyed cooking for her family and friends, spending time with her family, listening to various types of music such as gospel and jazz, shopping, traveling, bowling and especially attending weekly church services. More recently, she worked for the Help Network of Northeast Ohio (Help Hotline Crisis Center) retiring in 2018.

For we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28

Evangelist Jones loved the Lord and was an avid studier of His Word. She accepted the Lord on September 9, 1977. She loved God’s people and she regularly witnessed to those who came in contact with her. Evangelist Jones was a devoted prayer warrior for her family, friends, and others. She was a worshipper through and through even during her sickness. Evangelist Jones had an unending love for her family. She encouraged unity and above all wanted her entire family saved.

Her husband, Walter, whom she married December 25, 1997, passed away in 2008. She leaves to mourn her passing but to rejoice in her eternal place, eight children; Dorothy J. Gray of Youngstown, Ohio; Johnnie Mae (Jeffrey) Fuller of Liberty, Ohio; Dwayne Gray and Brenda Gray of Columbus, Ohio; Juanita (Clay) Riley of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Felicia Gray of Boardman, Ohio; Pamela Gray of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and Dale (Krissy) Gray of Columbus, Ohio. She also has 24 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; a host of nieces, nephews, church family and friends.

Besides her husband, Walter Jones, Jean Jones was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, a grandchild, Shane Stephens, two sisters, Barbara Boykin, and Shirley Lightfoot, one brother Grady Storey, Jr., a niece and three nephews.

“His lord said unto him, Well done, good and faithful servant; thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.” Matthew 25:23.

Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 11, 2021, at New Vision New Day Ministry. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

This service of Love and Dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Evangelist Jean B. Jones, please visit our floral store.