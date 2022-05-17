YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Eunice Richardson, 98, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Friday, May 6, 2022 at her home with her loving family at her side.

Mrs. Richardson was born August 10, 1923 in Clayton, Alabama, a daughter of Emmanuel and Lillie M. Bryant Herring.

She graduated from the Clayton School System. Eunice worked many different jobs and retired from Youngstown State University after 25 years of service.

She was a member of the Friendship Baptist Church in Girard, its choir, Sunday School and had her own phone ministry.

She enjoyed bowling, reading her Bible, music, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. Her passion, however, was her beloved family.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to cherish her life and legacy, her five wonderful children, Patricia Thompkins of Los Angeles, California, Howard (Michelle) Jackson and Yolanda (Michel) Tubbs of Youngstown, Brenda (Jesse) James and Nancy Richardson both of Boardman; nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; a brother, George Herring; a sister, Josephine Herring both of Akron and a host nieces, nephews, family and friends, including three special friends, Hester Lindsey, Helen H. Jackson and Crese B. Franklin.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel whom she married January 29, 1956 and who passed away in September 2012; two brothers, Bobby and Garry Herring; and a sister, Betty Herring.

The family wishes to express a special “thank you” to her caregiver, Naomi Carr.

Visitation services will be Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home; and on Friday, May 20 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m at the Friendship Baptist Church, 111 Water Street, Girard. Funeral services will follow on at 11:00 a.m.

There will be a live stream on the Facebook page of the Friendship Baptist Church of Girard.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 18 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.