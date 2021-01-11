Eunice Delores Somerset, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Eunice Delores Somerset, 78, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, departed this life Friday, December 25, 2020 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

Mrs. Somerset was born May 17, 1942 in Elloree, South Carolina, a daughter of Johnnie and Pauline Huggins Williams.

She was a 1960 graduate of Elloree High School.

She had been employed as an assembler at Raznor, Thomas and Betts Corporation.

She leaves to cherish her beloved memory her daughter, Pamela Somerset of Youngstown; two sons, Gordon Somerset and Lester (Lori) Somerset both of Farrell; eight grandchildren; several great grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; a sister, Eleanor (James) Corbett of Detroit, Michigan; goddaughter, Suzanne Stewart of Sharon, Pennsylvania and a host of nieces, nephew, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Milton who she married in 1964 and who passed away in 2000; three brothers, Isaac, C. B. and Paul Williams; and four sisters, Jmary Bostic, Johnnie Lee Moss, Josephine Sellers and Rogener McDonald.

Friends may call Monday, January 11, 2021 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

