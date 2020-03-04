Eugene Rogers, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eugene Rogers age 74 was born February 9, 1946, in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Ellamae Brooks Rogers and James W. Rogers. He was later raised by his father and step mother Mabel Rogers at the age of 12. He departed this life on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

At the age 17, Eugene joined the U. S. Army in 1963 and was later ranked as Staff Sargent. He served 2 tours in Vietnam.

He owned several gas stations and rental properties in the Youngstown area. He was a Mahoning County Deputy Sheriff, followed by Foreman for the Youngstown Fire Department where he retired in 1993 after 15 years of service. He also was a foster parent through Ohio Youth AP (OYAP) for 6 years and ultimately adopted five siblings.

Eugene enjoyed fishing, boating, cooking, riding his motorcycle, automobile repair, home renovations, and traveling, spending time with his family and helping people.

He was preceded in death by his father; James W. Rogers, Mother; Ella Mae Brooks Rogers, Stepmother; Mabel Rogers, Son; Christopher Rogers, Brothers; James, James David, Charles, Robert, Sisters; Essi, Louise.

He leaves behind his Best Friend and Wife of 24 years Victoria Rogers, 11 Children; Tracey, Vicki, Kim, Anthony, Toye, Cherrae (Doll) and adopted children Morgan, Ebony, Marie, Erica and Dawyla; 34 Grandchildren; 14 Great Grandchildren; Sisters; Fannie, Charlotte and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends

Services will be Thursday, March 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at Third Baptist Church. Friends may call one hour prior, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to L.E. Black Phillips and Holden Funeral Home

To send flowers to Eugene’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 5, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.