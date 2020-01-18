Eugene Lockett, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Cathedral of Hope for Mr. Eugene Lockett, Jr., 66, of Youngstown, who entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Lockett, affectionately known “Papa Gene” and “Pastor Gene” in the neighborhood, was born April 14, 1953 in Youngstown, a son of Eugene Sr. and Mary F. Clinkscale Lockett.

He was a 1972 graduate of South High School.

An entrepreneur, Eugene was owner/operator of three Fat Boys BBQ Restaurants – two in Youngstown and one in Akron.

As a teenager, he was a participant in Katherine Kuhlman’s choir. A member of The Cathedral of Hope, Eugene served on the Trustee Board, Hospitality Ministry and was a member of the Men of Standard. He also sang with the Sons of Joy singing group and a member of the African Drumline.

His passion was cooking and a great cook was he.

He leaves to cherish his beloved memory, his wife, the former Lawanna Walker, whom he married October 10, 2010; three children, Lamar Walker of Youngstown, Neicy Campbell of Atlanta, Georgia and Monico Green of Akron; a brother, Arnold Lockett of Campbell; a sister, Valarie Lockett-Jefferson of Atlanta, Georgia; an uncle and aunt, Edward and Lottie Lockett of Youngstown and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.