Eugene Hobby, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019 at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Eugene Hobby, Jr., 83 of Youngstown, who transitioned from this life to eternal rest on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Mr. Hobby was born November 27, 1935, in Tyler, Alabama, a son of Eugene Sr. and Ruby Mae Moore Hobby.

He had worked as a foreman with the Youngstown Street Department, retiring after over 30 years of service.

He was a member of New Bethel Baptist Church.

He enjoyed fishing, music being with his family and watching his grandson play football.

His wife, the former, Marie Richardson, whom he married September 24, 1965, passed away January 27, 2018.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Angela Hobby of Tennessee, Eugene Hobby III and Marcus Hobby all of Youngstown; four grandchildren whom he reared, Jeremy Hobby, Jakita and Jadaja Lawrence and Tylaya Burnett; a niece whom he reared, Shonnita Hudson all of Youngstown; siblings, Linda Lee, Patricia Broadnax both of Detroit, Michigan, Marion Eugene Hobby, Edward (Audrey) Washington, Brenda Washington, Michael Hobby, Cynthia Hobby and David Hobby all of Pensacola, Florida; two stepbrothers, Charles and Udal Porter both of Pensacola and a host of nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Roosevelt Hobby and mother-in-law, Christine Richardson.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 25 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.