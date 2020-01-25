Estella James, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Estella James, 60, drifted peacefully from this world on Sunday, January 19, 2020 in her home after a mighty fight with breast cancer.

Estella was born September 5, 1959 in Youngstown, a daughter of Pearline Dukes. At the age of five she was adopted by Ernest and Ida James and became a sister to Kevin, Marty and Rona James.

She was a 1978 graduate of South High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Known to be a hard worker, Estella was employed by Gateways to Better Living and Callos to provide care for the disabled. She moved onward to becoming an independent provider through her own company, “Just Like Family”, where she gave stellar care to her clients until she no longer could work.

She was a former member of Antioch Baptist Church where she sang in the choir.

Stella enjoyed listening to jazz, playing the saxophone in her youth, gardening, crocheting, puzzles and fishing.

Estella leaves to cherish her beloved memory, her parents, Ida Mae James and Pearline Dukes; her two children, Gregory James and Akeera Mitchell; her fiancé, Woodrow Anderson, Jr.; siblings, Kevin James and Rona James; nine grandchildren; her fur baby “Reese” and a host of nieces, nephews cousins, other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Marty James

Visitation hour will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A memorial service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Heavenly Place C.O.G.I.C., 1350 Katherine Avenue, Youngstown 44505.