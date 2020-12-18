Ervin A. Sheeler, Sr., Lordstown, Ohio

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Ervin A. Sheeler, Sr. 87 departed this life December 7, 2020.

Mr. Sheeler was born February 19, 1933 in Triadelphia, West Virginia, a son of Sidney Sr. and Mary Grimes Sheeler. He was later reared by his stepfather Benjamin Pellum.

He had been employed at Lordstown, General Motors for over 30 years, retiring in 1994.

He was a volunteer tutor at the Juvenile Justice Center, he loved reading, football, playing the lottery and listening to Jazz music.

He leaves to mourn his passing but rejoice in his peace his wife, the former Shirley Gibbs whom he married August 20, 1978; children: Erva Sheeler-Hopson (Christopher) of Seattle, Washington, Marilyn Sheeler of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Darlene Sheeler-Benton (Felton) of Cleveland, Ohio; Viola Sheeler of Youngstown; a brother Ernie (Patsy) Sheeler; sisters, Diane Sheeler and Sandra Lacky Pellum all of Canton, Oh; two brother-in-laws, Richard Gibbs of Alabama and Joseph Gibbs of Texas and 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son Ervin Jr.; and a brother Sidney “Sarge” Sheeler Jr.

Visitation will be Saturday December 19, 2020 1:00-2:00 p.m. at L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

Private services for the family will follow.

Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger after viewing.

