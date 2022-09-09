YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Errol S. Clemons, known as EP & Errol the Pearl, 56 of Youngstown, transitioned from this life to his Heavenly home on Monday, August 15, 2022 at Mercy Health St Elizabeth Hospital.

Errol S. Clemons was born September 23, 1965, the first born son to Audrey Watkins and Chester Guinyard. He was also reared by Thomas G March.

Errol was a graduate of East High School in 1984. Errol ran track for East High School and was listed in the State Championship Hall of Fame. Errol also ran track for the Youngstown Striders.

Errol served in the United States Army.

He worked at Friday’s restaurant as a short order cook, Donavitos Restaurant in Struthers and other various companies in the Youngstown area.

Errol was a member of Holy Temple Church of COGIC as a youth.

Errol enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers as he was an avid fan. He also enjoyed watching track, football and basketball, game shows, cooking, music and spending time with his family and friends.

He leaves to mourn his passing but rejoice in his enteral peace his mother whom was by his side, day and night, Audrey Watkins; four daughters, Tia Haynes (Alsalum) of Powder Springs Georgia, Natasha Clemons from Dubai Africa, Camryn Scott and Special Hall, of Youngstown; a Goddaughter, Shakela Clark; three brothers; Stacy, Thomas March (Rosemary) and Tara Clemons; eight sisters, Louester Britt, Gloria Guinyard of Titusville, Florida, Julia O’Neil (Almos) of Louisiana, Candace Watkins, Lucinda Watkins, Rose Watkins, of Youngstown, Leslie Womack (Ronald) of Liberty and Stephanie Harvey (Jerry) of Youngstown; four grandchildren that he loved and adored, Leyah Taylor and Meyah, Nia and Alia Lee; seven aunts, Joyce Watson, Gloria Studymine of Youngstown, Althea Whitfield of Rochester, New York, Joann Lumpkin (Michael) of Titusville, Florida, Constance Bailey (Eddie) of Jacksonville, Florida, Latoyia Kelly of Warren and Donna Birch of Youngstown and seven uncles, Nate Jones, Reginald Jones of Jacksonville, Florida, Keith Clemons of Baltimore, Maryland, Berkley Whitfield of Daytona Beach, Florida, Martella Moore of Lawty, Florida, Calvin Johnson of Jacksonville, Florida and Calvin Kelly (Tracie) of Youngstown.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ernestine Whitfield and Ernest Gene Clemons; great-grandparents, Mamie Watson, Estelle Clemons and James Clemons; Aunt Beverlie Kirkland; a brother, Chester Guinyard, Jr.; stepfather, Richard J. Watkins; stepbrother, Richard Tyrone Watkins; Valarie Watkins; special friends, Mattie Mitchell, Carol Ware, Alexis Harris, Gladys Taltoan, Joel Moses and Ann Jackson and a host of nieces, nephews cousins other family members and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Due to the pandemic, all guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 11 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.