YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Earnest J. White, Sr., 90 of Trumbull Avenue, Youngstown, departed this life at 5:17 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving wife and family.

Earnest, Sr. was born June 22, 1932 in Hayneville, Alabama, the son of Morris and Melba Watts White, where his passion for working began as a child farmer.

Earnest, Sr. married the love of his life, Lenora Kelly, November 2, 1952, prior to coming to this area in 1957. Their 70-year union was blessed with ten children, Earnest J. White, Jr., Edward J. (Beverly) White, of Kings Mountain, North Carolina, Bernard (Diane) White, Regina A. (Edwin) Lloyd, of Princeton, New Jersey, Myeellia E. (Gary) Carter, Sabrina (George) Williams, Thomas M. White, Cynthia (Calvin) Whitman, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and Shauna M. White of Columbus, Ohio; an adopted granddaughter, Shanise M. White; two special daughters-in-law, Kaylor M. White and Roslyn Greenwood; 28 grandchildren and a multitude of great-grandchildren; siblings, Lucy Boyd and Charles White of Youngstown and Beverly J. (Al) Neal of Kings Mountain, North Carolina and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Darnell White; his Godson, Jeffrey Phillips; his sisters, Dorothy Grant and Willie Nell Anderson and brothers, Johnny J. White and Morris J. White.

Ernie, as he was affectionately called by his co-workers, retired from Youngstown State University after 38 years serving as the Superintendent of Maintenance retiring in August, 1992. After retirement he returned to work at Johnny’s Tire for ten years and then finished his career at City Center One.

He attended the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church where he came to know the Lord, raised his children and served as a deacon and trustee.

Over the years, Earnest, Sr. displayed his kind, giving and loving spirit for so many by always giving what he had to those who had a need and extending his home to so many who needed a home. He loved people.

Earnest, Sr., also known to his family as Reddi-Go because of his love for traveling, also enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.

Visitation will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 9, 2023 at L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home.

Calling hours from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, with funeral service following at 11:00 a.m., at the Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, Struthers.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ernest J. White, Sr., please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.