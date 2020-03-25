Ernest Emmanuel Omotosho, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Ernest Emmanuel Omotosho, 39, of Youngstown entered eternal rest on Friday, March 6, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Omotosho was born July 9, 1980 in Chicago, a son of Akin Omotosho and Eyrle Jeanne Bryant.

Ernest was a graduate of the Chicago City Schools and was a member of the Monument of Faith Church in Chicago.

He loved sports and was an avid Chicago Bulls fan, enjoyed reading and going to the gym.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, E. Jeanne Bryant; father and stepmother, Akin and Evelyn Omotosho all of Chicago; three children, Meya and Essence Omotosho both of Youngstown and Diamond Omotosho of Chicago; a brother, Akin Omotosho, Jr. of Chicago; his companion, Murlean Hooper and a host of family and friends.

Arrangements are being handled by the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home, Inc.

