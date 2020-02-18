Ernest Douglas Meadows, II, Youngstown, Ohio

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2010 at the L. E. Black, Phillips and Holden Funeral Home for Mr. Ernest Douglas Meadows II, 84, of Youngstown, who transitioned to eternal rest on Friday, February 14, 2020.

Mr. Meadows, affectionately known as “Dee”, was born July 27, 1935 in Harlan, Kentucky, a son of Ernest D. Sr. and Willie Lou Ellis Meadows.

He was a 1952 graduate of Rosenwald High School in Kentucky.

He had been employed with U. S. Steel and with Youngstown Sheet and Tube, retiring in 1979.

Ernest was a sports enthusiast, who enjoyed watching all the Cleveland teams … Indians, Browns and Cavaliers. He also loved watching golf and especially watching Tiger Woods. Among other things, he enjoyed cooking, bingo, fishing and gardening.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his peace, five children, Ernest D. Meadows III of Ohio, Faynell Wallace of California, Pastor Kevin (Wanda) Meadows of Florida, twins, Dana Meadows and Shana Meadows-Wall both of Youngstown; nine grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; a brother, Oscar Thomas of Youngstown; his cousins, Elmer Morris who was like a brother to him of Youngstown and Jimmy Ellis of West Virginia and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Clarence Meadows and his grandparents.

Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

