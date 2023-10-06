HUBBARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Ernest Campbell (aka Earnest Campbell), 89, of Hubbard transitioned to eternal peace on Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mr. Campbell was born August 6, 1934 in Ramer, Tennessee, a son of Uther and Mary O. Burns Campbell.

He was a graduate of McNairy High School.

Ernest had worked for 36 years at Valley Mold & Iron in Hubbard, retiring in 1985. He had also been employed with North Star Steel.

Ernest was a member of McGuffey Road Church of Christ, its Trustee and Leadership Ministries. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Youngstown Men’s Bowling Association, Director of Ebony Knights and Bellwick Bowling Leagues, and several other leagues. He also enjoyed fishing, mechanical work and was a Baltimore Ravens fan.

Ernest was a U. S. Army veteran.

He leaves to mourn his passing, but to rejoice in his eternal peace, his wife, the former Eva J. Brandon, whom he married August 15, 1992; four children, Ronald (Candy) Campbell and Erick Jackson both of Youngstown, Andrea “Angie” Carter of Hubbard, and Jennifer (D. Marquis Reynolds) Jackson of Boardman; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, church family and friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Leola Hendrix Campbell; a son, Kenneth Jackson; siblings, Helen (Willie) Cozart, Curtis (Pecolia) Campbell, Joseph (Vivian) Campbell, Eugene (Stella) Campbell, Ida (Bill) Jarvie and Kendall (Julianna) Campbell.

Visitation will be Friday, October 6, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the McGuffey Road Church of Christ. Funeral services will follow at 12 Noon.

Ministry of comfort and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

