YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mrs. Erma Jean Dawson, 91, of Youngstown, transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, October 31, 2022.

Mrs. Dawson was born March 25, 1931 in Enterprise, Alabama, a daughter of Ernest and Mattie Chambers.

She was a graduate of the Enterprise School System.

Erma had worked for 26 years in the custodial department at Youngstown State University, retiring May 21, 1993.

She was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, its Deaconess, Senior Choir and Mission Ministries.

She enjoyed sewing, singing in the choir, playing the piano at church and among her family, gardening, planting flowers, traveling, cooking and going to the casino. Above all, her love for family was most important to her.

She leaves to mourn her passing, but to celebrate her life and legacy, five children, Jackie (Anna) Johnson, Cynthia Johnson-Briggs and Gwendolyn Wilson all of Youngstown, Valeria Johnson of Coraopolis, Pennsylvania and Teresa Johnson of Minnesota; 17 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family, church family, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rev. James Dawson; three daughters, Carolyn Chambers, Cassandra Smith and Rochelle Johnson; her sister, Mable Chambers; and brother, Roosevelt Chambers.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 9, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 827 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 Noon. Due to the pandemic, guests are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing.

The family would like to thank Boardman Dialysis, the doctors and nurses for the love and support they gave Mrs. Dawson throughout her care.

Ministry of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

