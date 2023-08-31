YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Erica Clarencerica Smith 59, of Youngstown, passed away on Saturday August 26, 2023.

She was born December 1, 1963 in Youngstown, Ohio to Solon L. & Dorothy J. Smith.

She was a member of The Union Baptist Church.

She obtained her Bachelor degree in Nursing from Penn State University, is a graduate of Jameson Hospital School of Nursing, and achieved three graduate degrees; Master of Science in Nursing from Youngstown State University (YSU) in 2008, a Graduate Certificate in Family Nurse Practitioner from YSU in 2014, and a third Graduate Certificate in Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner in 2019.

Erica was a Nurse Practitioner for Mercy Health at St. Joseph’s Hospital.

She leaves to mourn her two daughters La Toia (Quincy) Molden of Houston, Texas and Miquita Hosey of Youngstown, two granddaughters Ja-Laysha Ivory-Amor Carter and Christina Leigh Eskew, two grandsons Quincy RaShad Molden and Shaun Nathaniel Molden, her mother Dorothy Jean Smith, a brother Darrell Wennell (Angela) Smith of Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, a sister Deatrice (Tyrone) Traylor of Youngstown, a lifelong best friend Robin Nall-Jordan of Lineville, Alabama, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents and her father Solon L. Smith and an older brother Leroy S. Smith.

Erica will always be remembered for her hard work and dedication to making life more comfortable for those she loved and helping others. No matter what was asked of her or how every many hours she had worked she always found and made time for family and friends. She will truly be missed by all who knew and loved her. Erica’s family always teased her about not being domesticated but that she would make a lot of money.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 2, 2023 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Union Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Services of comfort, love and dignity entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, September 1 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.