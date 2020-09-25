Eric Lewis Brantley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eric Lewis Brantley, 60, of Youngstown, departed this life on Saturday, September 19, 2020.

He was born July 23, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio to Clarence and Corrine Brantley.

Eric was a 1978 graduate of South High School and attended Cleveland State University on a track scholarship.

He was a member of Mount Calvary Pentecostal Church where he played the bass guitar.

Eric leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Nathan (Rachael) Brantley of Youngstown, Rikisha Tipton of Elyria, Eric L. and Erica Brantley, both of Florida, and Sierra Ellis of Lorain; three brothers, Guy T. Brantley of St. Petersburg, Florida, Clarence W. (Darlene) Brantley of Solon, and Gary L. (Lynn) Brantley of Youngstown; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the L.E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Private services will be held for the family. Due to the pandemic, all guests are requested to please wear masks and observe social distancing. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that guests do not linger at the funeral home after viewing.

