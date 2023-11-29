YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Eric Jermaine Moreland, 23, of Youngstown, transitioned to earth to eternity on Saturday, November 11, 2023.

Mr. Moreland was born May 3, 2000, a son of Taylor Johnson and Charlotte Moreland.

He had been employed in the shipping and receiving department of TJX Distribution Center.

Eric was a member of the Chosen for His Glory Ministries in Struthers, Ohio.

A beloved “Momma’s Boy”, he enjoyed music, playing games, watching movies and eating.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother of Youngstown, father of Youngstown; four brothers, Lawon Prima of Akron, Devon Moreland of Killen, Texas, Taylor Johnson of Columbus and Traylor Johnson of Youngstown; three sisters, Ashley Morgan and Shayla Johnson both of Youngstown, and Jaisonae Moreland of Cuyahoga Falls; his fiancé, Diaysha Jones; grandmother, Helen Moreland; and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Ramel Emmanuel Hayes; a sister, Cherish Michelle Monique Moreland; grandfather, Thomas James Moreland and an aunt, Michelle Moreland.

Visitation will be Thursday, November 30, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

